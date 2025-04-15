Easter and spring are symbolic of new life. The colors are fresh pastels and cuisine is lighter than Thanksgiving. This is a rosé all day occasion for sure. Let's push the food wine pairing limits a little this year with these 5 unusual wines for Easter Dining.

Every family has their own food traditions for the holidays. However, typical Easter fare is full of seasonal vegetables like peas, asparagus and glazed carrots. Then there are savory sides such as scallop potatoes, potatoes au gratin with spring onions, and deviled eggs.

Typical proteins include lamb that is often herb encrusted and can be fatty. Or salty baked ham that can have a honey glaze or sweet crust. All wine friendly.

I almost always have a bottle of rosé, a fresh white like sauv blanc or albarino, and pinot noir for a red wine. But those are expected.

Here you'll find what I would call, unusual wines for Easter dining and Wine Wednesday. I recently tried all at various places and with different people, both of which influence any food and wine impression. I also got feedback from the people I was with. Here are the results.

Unusual White Wines For Easter Dining

Planeta La Segreta Il Bianco

Gina Birch

I love Italian whites for spring and summer. This one is from Planeta in Sicily. It's a blend of mostly Grecanico (indigenous Sicilian grape) along with chardonnay, viognier and fiano. It is minerally with a nice, full mouth feel, stone fruits, citrus, and lingering spice on finish. a versatile crowd pleaser.$18.99

AVIVO White 2022

Gina Birch

AVIVO is a newer wine brand that prides itself in being kind to the planet, the grapes the entire wine making process. With no additives and lower in calories, this 100% vermentino has a clean feel to it. AVIVO is a dry wine, yet full of juicy peach and crisp citrus flavors. This is great with salads, vegetables and foods with a bit of butter or fat in them. Great spring and summer wine. $24

Unusual Red Wines For Easter Dining

Badia Coltibuono Chianiti Classico

Gina Birch

Chianti is probably not on your radar for Easter. It's not something typically on mine either. In fact, most of the Chianti I've had in recent months I might decline for Easter. However, this bottle is different.

It's from one of the most respected producers in the Chianti Classico region of Gaiole. Youthful and vibrant, the quality of grapes really shine in this wine. In the glass is a pleasing mix of cherry, herbs and.a little tobacco. Try it with lamb. $24

Selby Merlot

Selby Winery

Forget the polarizing messaging from that movie "Sideways" and swap the pinot noir for a good bottle of merlot. I just had lunch with Susie Selby, the winemaker and owner of Selby Winery and fell in love with her merlot. It has a beautiful bouquet and luscious fruit with a pink peppercorn finish. If you don't think you like merlot, this one will have you thinking again. $32

Sterling Vintner's Series Cabernet Sauvignon, 2017

Gina Birch