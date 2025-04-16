Ace Pickleball Club To Open Huge 34,000-Square-Foot Facility in Fort Myers, Bringing 30 New Jobs

A sprawling indoor sports hub will soon take shape in Fort Myers at 2501 Alessio Drive. Opening in the second quarter of 2025, the 34,000-square-foot Ace Pickleball Club will create 30 local jobs.

There are 12 courts inside the state-of-the-art complex. A monthly pass lets players hit the courts as much as they want.

The club packs value into each membership. Members receive unlimited court time, expert training, spots in local face-offs, and they can reserve courts and ball machines. Members can all access unlimited paddle demos, which allows them the ability to test the latest paddles from different brands.