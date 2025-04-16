Ace Pickleball Club To Open Huge 34,000-Square-Foot Facility in Fort Myers, Bringing 30 New Jobs
A sprawling indoor sports hub will soon take shape in Fort Myers at 2501 Alessio Drive. Opening in the second quarter of 2025, the 34,000-square-foot Ace Pickleball Club will create 30 local jobs….
There are 12 courts inside the state-of-the-art complex. A monthly pass lets players hit the courts as much as they want.
The club packs value into each membership. Members receive unlimited court time, expert training, spots in local face-offs, and they can reserve courts and ball machines. Members can all access unlimited paddle demos, which allows them the ability to test the latest paddles from different brands.
With 13 sites already running nationwide, Ace Pickleball Club is pushing ahead with ambitious plans for 25 to 30 more venues next year.