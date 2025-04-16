Golden Gate High’s Mikulski Becomes First Collier Principal To Take Home Florida’s Highest Honor

Joe Mikulski is the first principal from Collier County to win Florida's top award since its start in 1988. The state picked him for the 2025 Principal Achievement Award for Outstanding Leadership.

His work improved the school's rating to an A. "We're a family. And, you know, sometimes in family you don't always have to agree with one another. You don't have to always get along, but we have to be able to work together," said Mikulski to WINK News.

The school burst into celebration when students and staff gathered in the courtyard. Each year, this award goes to one school leader who shows top skills and creates safe places to learn.

"Known for his thoughtful approach, deep commitment to student success, and genuine care for staff and families, Mr. Mikulski has made Golden Gate High School a place where everyone feels supported, seen, and inspired to grow," said Superintendent Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli to Gulf Coast News.

The school stands out for teaching English to newcomers. English teacher Lesley Jones told WINK News: "As the highest ELL population in Collier County, he's found a way to make sure that these kids are learning English and getting the EOC scores and graduating."