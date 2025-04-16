Curtains Up For Les Misérables In Fort Myers

Tuesday was opening night for the last show in the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall 2025 Broadway Series and it's a blockbuster. Curtains are up for Les Misérables in Fort Myers.

I've seen this show numerous times and it never gets old. This cast was amazing. I'm always humbled by the talent of the actors who pass through Southwest Florida on these Broadway touring shows. Even the kids. Yep, this show has four that will melt your heart.

Gina Birch

About Les Misérables In Fort Myers

Les Mis is a musical based on the 1862 novel of the same title by Victor Hugo. It is set in the early 19th-century coinciding with the French Revolution. Spoiler alert...almost everyone dies. It's not exactly uplifting show but it has great moments of human kindness, love and triumph which makes the tragic parts well worth experiencing.

Or perhaps its all the tragedy that makes the triumphs so moving. The end will leave you in tears. At least it did me.

Gina Birch

Les Mis is the longest running musical in the world but it wont be running in Fort Myers for much longer.

The show is on now through Sunday. Thanks to the folks at BB Mann for hosting the media for the opening and for this cool swag. I can't wait until next Broadwasy season.