Wawa Giving Out Free Coffee to Mark 61st Anniversary

Diana Beasley
Customers can get free hot coffee of any size at Wawa on April 16 as the chain celebrates its 61st birthday. They're expecting to give away 1.5 million cups across stores in ten states.

"Every year, Wawa Day is a chance to reflect on our roots...and look ahead to the many ways we will continue to grow both our offering and our Wawa Family," said Chris Gheysens to NBC Philadelphia.

What began as a small store in Folsom, Pennsylvania in 1964 has become a major chain. Today, you'll find stores spread across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Washington D.C.

The expansion continues strong. The chain just opened its first store in Ohio, located in Liberty Township. People lined up at the new Midwest location hours before it opened on the first day.

Free coffee isn't the only thing they're giving away. Starting April 21, their foundation will hand out $350,000 in gift cards to help seven national organizations support those in need.

Visitors to the Ohio store can grab coffee and sample other items. "This April 16th...join us for a cup of free coffee on us...and join us in welcoming Ohio to the flock as we begin our Midwest expansion. Cheers to 61 years!" Gheysens said.

Special food promotions will celebrate the occasion. Previous anniversaries combined coffee giveaways with food specials to attract customers.

Through videos, the chain shares stories from dedicated customers and employees throughout their sixty-year history. These stories show how much Wawa means to the communities where it operates.

Diana Beasley
