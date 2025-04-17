If you are looking for things to do with the family, here is where you will find Easter weekend fun in SWFL. Easter is not the only thing being celebrated. Saturday is also Earth Day.

Below is listed a variety of events that cover a lot of ground. For the most comprehensive list of Easter events such as where the bunny and the egg hunts will be, click here for a more comprehensive calendar.

If you have any upcoming events that you would like to share, please send them here. In the meantime, enjoy this edition of Weekend Vibes for April 18th through 20th.

Finding Easter Weekend Fun In SWFL

Mighty Mussels

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are in town and hosting the Bradenton Marauders in a week long series. Friday night fireworks light up the sky. Saturday is pet friendly Bark in the Park along with the biggest Easter Egg Hunt in the area. Thousands of eggs get scattered across the outfield grass inside of Hammond Stadium. At 5:15, Mussel Man (baseball mascot) leads kids 12 and under onto the field for egg gathering. Sunday is Kid's Day. More info here.

Earth Day At Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium

The Nature Center in Fort Myers has a day full of activities planned to celebrate Earth Day including wildlife shows, demonstrations, crafts and refreshments. Members free. Adults $13, children $7. Saturday 10am to 4pm. More info here.

Punta Gorda Music and Seafood Festival

The stage is set for wall to wall music of all genres at this weekend festival. It also features lots of local seafood along with other goodies. The fun kicks off Friday (4pm to 10pm) and runs Saturday (11am to 10pm) through Sunday (11am to 6pm). Laishley Park. Free. More info here.

More Easter Weekend Fun In SWFL

Beer In The Bushes

This name alone should win an award. It's the annual end of season party on Sanibel Island. Enjoy live music, a craft beer tasting, wine, food and more. The fun is to raise money for the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation. Saturday 6pm to 10pm. $125 More info here.

Blooms and Brews

This annual event has something for almost everyone. Enjoy a beer tasting in the garden with selections from a variety of microbreweries, food trucks, live music and more activities. Naples Botanical Gardens. Saturday 6pm to 9pm. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

Bloom Art and Craft Show

Find all kinds of one-of-a-kind treasures at this two day art and craft show in Punta Gorda's lovely Gilchrist Park. Saturday and Sunday 10am to 5pm. Free. More info here.

SWFL MuralFest