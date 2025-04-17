Fort Myers Looking To Create New Food District Downtown

Plans are taking shape in downtown Fort Myers for a new food hub. City officials want to turn several blocks into a spot where people can find all kinds of places to eat and drink.

At a recent meeting, Steve Weathers laid out the steps to make it happen. "We actually had a restaurant tour from Evansville, Indiana, called me and heard about this from an article, which I thought, wow, was great," said Weathers to Fox 4. "He wants to expand and open a restaurant in the Fort Myers culinary district."

The city wants to copy what works in other places. They're looking at food spots in New York, Los Angeles, and New Orleans for ideas. On Tuesday, city staff met with local groups to pick the best spot for this new district.

Restaurant owners think it's a good move. Brian Nagel runs Sip & Sizzle and backs the idea completely. "Let's focus on the food, having the best food, the best cocktails, some of the best staff," Nagel said.

Sue Thayer lives in the area and knows what she wants. "I would like to see more Cuban restaurants or food trucks," she said. The mix of food choices matters a lot to people who live nearby.

Not everyone wants the downtown area to change. "Keep it the way it is," said Sheri, who moved from New Hampshire. "I'm old-fashioned. I'm in my 60s."