Costco Doubles Gas Pumps at Gulf Coast Town Center To Cut Wait Times

Construction started on a gas station upgrade at the Fort Myers Costco. The project will add 24 pumps at Gulf Coast Town Center, twice the current amount. Workers broke ground on a 2.47-acre plot south of the existing station.

The station will shift 100 yards to the southeast, next to Taco Bell. Costco might add six more pumps in the future, pushing the total to 30, said Brad Wester to Gulfshore Business.

The expansion tackles a major problem: cars spilling onto nearby roads. "Lines are horrible, especially during season," said Craig Brown, a regular customer who fills up twice monthly. Brown suggests to visit early morning or late evening to skip the crowds.

Prices run 20 to 50 cents cheaper per gallon than competitors, making this location popular.

After the new station starts running, crews will remove the old one. Last year, Lee County approved these changes to fix traffic problems and speed up customer access.

The tight space causes issues, says part-time local Mary Conley. "The fuel area at the Gulf Coast Costco is more confined compared to the newer store in North Port," she pointed out.