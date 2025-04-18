Listen To Win: Victor Wainwright and the Train

Victor Wainwright and the Train have garnered widespread recognition for their exceptional musical prowess. The band has been honored with numerous awards, including the coveted Blues Music Award for the Pinetop Perkins Piano Player of the Year, which Wainwright has clinched three times. Their album “Victor Wainwright and the Train” received critical acclaim and earned the 2019 Blues Blast Music Award for Blues Band of the Year. Known for their high-energy performances and a fusion of various musical styles, Victor Wainwright and the Train continue to captivate audiences around the world, solidifying their status as one of the preeminent forces in contemporary blues music.