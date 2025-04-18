ContestsEvents
Listen To Win: Victor Wainwright and the Train

Saturday, May 10, 2025 7:30pm at Performing Arts Center, Hinman Auditorium

Diana Beasley

Saturday, May 10, 2025 7:30pm at Performing Arts Center, Hinman Auditorium

Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show!

Victor Wainwright and the Train have garnered widespread recognition for their exceptional musical prowess. The band has been honored with numerous awards, including the coveted Blues Music Award for the Pinetop Perkins Piano Player of the Year, which Wainwright has clinched three times. Their album “Victor Wainwright and the Train” received critical acclaim and earned the 2019 Blues Blast Music Award for Blues Band of the Year. Known for their high-energy performances and a fusion of various musical styles, Victor Wainwright and the Train continue to captivate audiences around the world, solidifying their status as one of the preeminent forces in contemporary blues music.

Material Terms - On Air

  • How to enter: Listen to Win
  • Dates of contest: 4/21/25 - 4/25/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 6
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $108
  • Who is providing the prize: Arts Bonita

ConcertVictor Wainwright
Diana BeasleyEditor
