The numbers are in for the 2nd annual Beasley Broadcasting Cares 4 Kids Radiothon. It was a team effort, raising money and saving kids in SWFL with Golisano Children's Hospital. The results were a record breaking $52,380!

Radio personalities and support staff from B103.9, Sunny 106.3, ESPN Southwest Florida, and 96 K-Rock gathered in the lobby of the hospital in Fort Myers before the sun came up and stayed on the air almost until the sun went down.

During that time they passed on some heartful, moving stories of the kids and families who have passed through the hospital doors. Then, they called upon you to help raise money for programs and specific items things needed for children's rooms and therapies.

Boy did you step up. Donations included Miracle Makers, people who give a set amount monthly, as well as one time donations. Many of those donations were matched by our generous sponsors.

About Saving Kids In SWFL

Golisano is the only children's hospital between Tampa and Miami. They treat every child regardless of a family's ability to pay. More than 400,000 children are treated annually. That's a lot.

Golisano has the most advanced technology, some that no other hospital in the state has. Take for instance the sensory friendly ambulance. It's a den of zen with calming lights on the ceiling, a bubble tube full of colorful, bobbing fish and a TV screen for distracting video.

The best part of this ambulance is that it's sound proof. Kids and parents don't hear any blaring siren, a noise that can cause or elevate fear and anxiety in an already scary, stressful time.

Here are just a few photos. We have more, along with a video, coming up shortly. However, we did not want to delay passing on the good news about the money you helped us raise. Neither did we want to delay thanking YOU for your support.

Photos Of Saving Kids In SWFL

Gina Birch Hardy is a wildly popular therapy dog at Golisano Children's Hospital. He is one of Marija's favorite interviews and snuggle bunnies, or doggies.

Gina Birch Even Chewbacca likes Hardy the therapy dog at Golisano Children's Hospital. You can probably guess how much the kids here love him too.

Gina Birch Lemon is one of the four legged employees at Golisano Children's Hospital. Yes, he is actually an employee and a great comfort to kids going through treatments.

Gina Birch from Sunny 106.3 does her best princess pose with Belle, one of the many characters attending the radiothon.

Gina Birch Craig Sheman & Company from ESPN Southwest Florida, hearing stories from some of the sponsor of the Cares 4 Kids radiothon.

Budman and Marija from B103.9 live at Cares 4 Kids Radiothon

Gina Birch Gina Birch from Sunny 106.3 interviews Amy from Golisano to kick off the Cares 4 Kids Radiothon

Gina Birch Babs and Adam Star from B103.9 get the phones ringing for Cares 4 Kids Radiothon by interviewing families who've benefited from the services and care at the hospital.

Gina Birch Snow White showed up for the radiothon to play games with some of the children.