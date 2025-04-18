ContestsEvents
The numbers are in for the 2nd annual Beasley Broadcasting Cares 4 Kids Radiothon. It was a team effort, raising money and saving kids in SWFL with Golisano Children's Hospital. The results were a record breaking $52,380!

Radio personalities and support staff from B103.9, Sunny 106.3, ESPN Southwest Florida, and 96 K-Rock gathered in the lobby of the hospital in Fort Myers before the sun came up and stayed on the air almost until the sun went down.

During that time they passed on some heartful, moving stories of the kids and families who have passed through the hospital doors. Then, they called upon you to help raise money for programs and specific items things needed for children's rooms and therapies.

Boy did you step up. Donations included Miracle Makers, people who give a set amount monthly, as well as one time donations. Many of those donations were matched by our generous sponsors.

About Saving Kids In SWFL

Golisano is the only children's hospital between Tampa and Miami. They treat every child regardless of a family's ability to pay. More than 400,000 children are treated annually. That's a lot.

Golisano has the most advanced technology, some that no other hospital in the state has. Take for instance the sensory friendly ambulance. It's a den of zen with calming lights on the ceiling, a bubble tube full of colorful, bobbing fish and a TV screen for distracting video.

The best part of this ambulance is that it's sound proof. Kids and parents don't hear any blaring siren, a noise that can cause or elevate fear and anxiety in an already scary, stressful time.

Here are just a few photos. We have more, along with a video, coming up shortly. However, we did not want to delay passing on the good news about the money you helped us raise. Neither did we want to delay thanking YOU for your support.

Photos Of Saving Kids In SWFL

smiling woman cradling a small dog wearing sunglassesGina Birch

Hardy is a wildly popular therapy dog at Golisano Children's Hospital. He is one of Marija's favorite interviews and snuggle bunnies, or doggies.

Man in a chewbacca costume holding a small dog wearing sunglassesGina Birch

Even Chewbacca likes Hardy the therapy dog at Golisano Children's Hospital. You can probably guess how much the kids here love him too.

woman wearing headphones sitting next to a big dogGina Birch

Lemon is one of the four legged employees at Golisano Children's Hospital. Yes, he is actually an employee and a great comfort to kids going through treatments.

Girl in a yellow gown with a full skirt posing with a girl in regular clothes, both smiling

Gina Birch from Sunny 106.3 does her best princess pose with Belle, one of the many characters attending the radiothon.

two men with headphones interviewing two women under a tentGina Birch

Craig Sheman &amp; Company from ESPN Southwest Florida, hearing stories from some of the sponsor of the Cares 4 Kids radiothon.

A man and woman with headphones on holding microphones and talking

Budman and Marija from B103.9 live at Cares 4 Kids Radiothon

Two women sitting across a table from each other talking into microphonesGina Birch

Gina Birch from Sunny 106.3 interviews Amy from Golisano to kick off the Cares 4 Kids Radiothon

A woman and man under a tent, wearing headphones, holding microphones and talking to a lady accross a tableGina Birch

Babs and Adam Star from B103.9 get the phones ringing for Cares 4 Kids Radiothon by interviewing families who've benefited from the services and care at the hospital.

A woman dressed as snow white playing games with a child in a wheel chairGina Birch

Snow White showed up for the radiothon to play games with some of the children.

Thank you again to everyone who donated. You made a difference in the lives of Southwest Florida kids and families.

Golisano Children's Hospital
Gina Birch
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
