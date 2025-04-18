Southwest Florida Plans 80-Mile Trail Network From Naples to Fort Myers

Two major paths will stretch 80 miles, linking Naples to Fort Myers through a network built for bikes and walking. These paths — the Bonita Estero Rail Trail (BERT) and Paradise Coast Trail (PCT) — aim to boost safety and bring in visitors' money.

Workers will turn 14.9 miles of old Seminole Gulf Railway tracks into a paved trail. It runs from Collier County through Bonita Springs and Estero to San Carlos Park. The Trust for Public Land made a deal to get the railway this past February.

"When we connect Fort Myers and Naples, a lot of possibilities arise," said Deborah Orton, president of the Friends of BERT, to Coastal Breeze News.

The first step needs $70.4 million to start. Two towns stepped up — Estero and Bonita Springs each gave $5 million. The funding acquisition deadline is March 2026.

These paths could save lives in Florida, where bikers and walkers often get hit by cars. "I don't even bike anymore because of the lack of safe places to ride," Orton said. The new paths will keep people away from busy streets.

The BERT trail could generate $9-$14 million each year from visitors and increased property values.

Trees and streams line most of the route, with green cover over 95% of the way. Kids at 11 schools near the Bonita Estero section will get a safe path to use.

The bigger PCT will add 70 more miles, reaching Naples, Golden Gate, Ave Maria, and Immokalee.