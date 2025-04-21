ContestsEvents
FGCU Students Launch Wildlife Art Show at Rookery Bay

Rebecca Allen
Photo taken in Marco Island, United States
Students from Florida Gulf Coast University will open a new art display at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center. Beginning May 8, visitors can view photos and sculptures of local wildlife. The show runs until Aug. 1 in Naples.

"These artworks were aimed at connecting viewers with Southwest Florida's dynamic coastal environment and celebrate the long-standing relationship between art and environmental stewardship," said Athan Barkoukis to Marco News.

The collection puts local wildlife in focus. Burrowing owls peer from their burrows. Alligators bask in the sun. Waves crash on sandy shores. 

Student Donovan Souppa waded through swamps to snap his shots. "Through each of our unique lenses, we showcase how highly we value our local ecosystems, in the hopes of sharing that sentiment," said Souppa to Naples News.

Raquel Herrera, program manager for Friends of Rookery Bay, sees art as a bridge to nature. "Many artists might not think much about the environment at first. But when they see something beautiful captured in art, it sparks a desire to protect what they see."

The reception is at 5:30 p.m. on May 8. While the first night is free, guests must register online. After that, visitors pay $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.

