This week, news programs are full of stories and reports about the planet and things we can do to respect and preserve its resources. In that spirit, here are 5 cool upcycling ideas for Earth Day.

Earth day is Tuesday (4/22) and I couldn't think of a better theme for TikTok Tuesday than recycling, repurposing and reusing things you already have. Not only does it cut down on waste but also on your expenses. Some of these also make thoughtful gifts for the right person.

The videos posted below were taken from my social media account. You don't need to have your own account to view them. Neither do you have to download anything. Simply scroll down and view the videos from here.

Have fun creating something new and be sure to share with your crafty friends.

Upcycling Ideas For Earth Day

Cool Cans

Wow can you do a lot with old cans. You can use either fabric or paper to make these. Also, if you cut holes in the bottom of the cans for drainage, you can even use these for plants. The possibilities are endless.

Upcycling TP Rolls

You can also use your old paper towel holders. Baskets can be made in all sizes too. I also like the idea of spray painting them when they are done to match your decor.

Bottle Basics

I've seen this before and love the idea. Especially if it is a special bottle from a special event. Sometimes you might want to keep that bottle but just aren't quite sure what to do with it. Repurpose it for somethng that is functional and fun like this.

More Upcycling Ideas For Earth Day

Reusing Compact Discs

I love how this looks. I have tons of disks too. Now the question is which one to part with? I'll skip the music ones and find those I've used over the years to store photos and documents that are now saved other places.

Mulit-Use For Crates