Beloved Mucky Duck Kicks off Rebuild To Welcome Guests Back for 2025 Season

Construction has started at Captiva Island's Mucky Duck site. Hurricanes Helene and Milton wrecked the beachfront spot last year.

Construction crews poured fresh concrete where sand once buried the dining room. The storms had ripped through the building, destroying its top and floors.

"We were about to relive our last adventure here, which was to come and have an early dinner and watch the sunset," said Joy Fiori, a returning guest, to Fox 4 News.

The building's status as a historic site means it won't need modern upgrades. Instead of moving or raising the structure, the owners chose to keep its original charm and location, despite storm risks.

"I'm so thrilled to hear that it'll be rebuilt and will retain all its historic aspects," Fiori said.

If all goes well, guests will walk through the doors again in fall 2025, just as tourists start flocking back to the island.