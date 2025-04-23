Billy Idol Shares New Song Featuring Avril Lavigne

Billy Idol has teamed up with Avril Lavigne on "77," a new track off his forthcoming album Dream Into It.



The track has an autobiographical feel, with the lyrics painting a picture of Idol coming up in the London punk scene in the 1970s. In fact, Idol previously told Ultimate Classic Rock about Dream Into It, "The album is a little bit about the story of my life, almost in chronological order. That's how we've even done the track listing. We didn't do it like that in the old days. You always did it [with] a hit single first and the second single second. But this [album] is telling a story, that's the story of my life."



"77" can be heard below. Dream Into It comes out on April 25 and is available for pre-save/pre-order here. Fans can also see Idol and Lavigne perform "77" together on the April 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.