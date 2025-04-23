FGCU Students Start Up Thrift Fashion Business on Campus

At Florida Gulf Coast University, two seniors now run pop-up shops that bring picked-over clothes straight to their fellow students. Their venture, Second Chance Co., sets up shop on the library lawn and in the student plaza.

Holly Barney and Camden Walsh spotted a gap in the market — students needed cheap, earth-friendly clothes. "We started through FGCU and then we took it, ran with it, and made it our own business," said Walsh to Eagle News.

What started as a simple class task in 2023 has grown wings. Their first sales outside Lucas Hall led to a full-fledged company that now pops up all over Fort Myers.

They aim to cut out the hassle of thrift shopping. "A lot of college students don't have time to thrift or don't want to go spend hours sifting through Goodwill racks or other thrift store racks," Barney said. "A lot of what we do is bring that to them."

You'll now find them setting up shop at spots like Downtown Coffee and Wine and Ceremony Brewing. Students can trade in used clothing in good condition for store credit, making it easy to refresh their closets.

The pair credits their quick success to FGCU's teaching. Barney studies entrepreneurship as her main focus, while Walsh picked it up as an extra learning. The school's Runway Program, which Walsh likens to Shark Tank, gave them the push they needed.

"We are looking at an overall picture of preventing fast fashion and promoting secondhand clothing to show people that it is an option and there's really no need to be buying firsthand items when there is so much clothing going into landfills," Barney said.