ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Free Health Fair Brings Medical Services to Fort Myers on April 24

Medical staff will offer no-cost health services at the Michigan Clinic in Fort Myers on April 24. The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. at 3920 Michigan Ave….

Rebecca Allen
Female Doctor Measuring Blood Pressure Of women patient social service in local village Thailand.
Getty Royalty Free

Medical staff will offer no-cost health services at the Michigan Clinic in Fort Myers on April 24. The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. at 3920 Michigan Ave.

Women can get free mammogram screenings from the 3D Mobile Mammography bus. To get the free test, you must be 40-64 years old, live in Florida, have no health insurance, and meet income rules. Your household must earn no more than twice the poverty level.

Parents can get free car seats while supplies last. Staff will check car seats for safety issues and teach ways to keep kids safe in hot weather. A fire truck will be there, plus face painting for children.

Staff will share tips about stopping smoking and eating better. Mental health experts will link visitors to local care options and support groups.

Women are encouraged to call 239-332-9535 to check if they qualify for the free mammogram and to register.

Fort MyersHealthMammogram
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
ravis Tritt performs during Still Playing Possum: Music And Memories Of George Jones at Propst Arena in Von Braun Center on April 25, 2023
Local NewsSouthwest Florida’s Event Calendar Filled With Concerts, Comedy, and Community FunRebecca Allen
Krause Auto Group Snaps Up Volvo Cars Fort Myers in $13.5M Deal
Sunny 106.3Krause Auto Group Snaps Up Volvo Cars Fort Myers in $13.5M DealRebecca Allen
A very tall stack of folded colored clothes for charity, washing, ironing and sorting. Heap of used clothes for donation and recycling. Concept of minimalism, mess and wardrobe cleaning
Local NewsFGCU Students Start Up Thrift Fashion Business on CampusRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect