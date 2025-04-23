Free Health Fair Brings Medical Services to Fort Myers on April 24

Medical staff will offer no-cost health services at the Michigan Clinic in Fort Myers on April 24. The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. at 3920 Michigan Ave.

Women can get free mammogram screenings from the 3D Mobile Mammography bus. To get the free test, you must be 40-64 years old, live in Florida, have no health insurance, and meet income rules. Your household must earn no more than twice the poverty level.

Parents can get free car seats while supplies last. Staff will check car seats for safety issues and teach ways to keep kids safe in hot weather. A fire truck will be there, plus face painting for children.

Staff will share tips about stopping smoking and eating better. Mental health experts will link visitors to local care options and support groups.