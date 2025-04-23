Southwest Florida’s Event Calendar Filled With Concerts, Comedy, and Community Fun

From spring to late summer, Southwest Florida will host shows, sports, and special gatherings. Travis Tritt leads the lineup at Hertz Arena, while Off the Hook Comedy Club packs its schedule with laughs.

Comedian William Lee Martin brings his act to Off The Hook Comedy Club April 25-27. Tickets start at $25.

On April 26, Travis Tritt takes the stage at Hertz Arena in Estero, with Brian Kelley opening. Tickets range from $35 to $345.

The Club at Twin Eagles hosts the 27th St. Matthew's House Charity Golf Scramble on April 28 to honor founder Dean Lind.

Rookery Bay Research Reserve is hosting two events — an archaeology-focused Science Night on April 30 and a Community Day on May 3, offering free admission and activities for all ages.

Golfers can support the local arts at the Marco Island Center's 11th Annual Golf Tournament on May 4.

Waitress runs at Broadway Palm until May 24, with tickets ranging from $65 to $85. Marco Island Center for the Arts will host Famlet May 2-11, a modern comedy by local Alex Costello.