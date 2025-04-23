The ZING ZANG Championship Court is the center of play for the pros and the championship matches. There are even some seat cushions to make those bleachers more comfortable. Most…

The 9th Annual Minto US Open National Pickleball Championships begin in Naples this weekend and here is what you need to know before you go.

I went last year. I don't know what I expected, but I was blown away by the excitement and energy surrounding this event. If you love or even remotely like pickleball, you have to go. It's a big deal for Southwest Florida. Pickleball fans come from around the country and the world, with attendance in the 50,000 range.

Competitors come from around the world as well and top 3000 in numbers. Divisions include wheelchair, amateurs and pros. Some pros are decorated athletes who've found a new home on these courts.

Photo: Gina Birch Stadium seating around the ZING ZANG Championship Court is up close and personal. It's also limited. You have to have a ticket for these matches.

US Open Pickleball Championships Begin In Naples

The action is at East Naples Community Park. Besides the ZING ZANG Championship Court, there are dozens of additional courts throughout the park for preliminary and other play.

Then there is the Pickleball Village. It is packed with every kind of pickleball related vendor you can imagine. You want shoes, paddles, balls, clothing, or help with your swing? You'll find it all under the huge tents.

There are food vendors, and all kinds of things to keep you busy when not watching matches. It's quite a production. It's quite a party.

Click here for a short video from last year's championship rounds.

Parking And Admission To US Open Pickleball Championships In Naples

Parking at the courts is limited and much of it is reserved. Try pulling into the neighboring Sugden Park, then hop an airconditioned shuttle to the courts. There are lots of signs to guide you as well. Most of it is paid parking.

It's free to watch most games. However, a ticket is needed to get into the big blue ZING ZANG Championship Court to see the pro matches and finals.

You might want to bring a chair as seating is limited. Coolers are welcome too, just leave the booze at home. Cocktails are available for purchase.

Photo: Gina Birch