"Season" may finally be over in Southwest Florida, but the fun has not stopped. Here are 5 things to do in Naples and Fort Myers this weekend.

If you are a pickleball fan, you'll want to put the Minto US OPEN Pickleball Championship on your radar. It's a weeklong event and you'll find all of the details below.

If you have any upcoming events that you would like to share, please send them here. In the meantime, enjoy this edition of Weekend Vibes for April 25th through 27th.

Naples And Fort Myers This Weekend

Minto US OPEN Pickleball Championships

The weeklong, 9th Annual Minto US Open National Pickleball Championship begins in Naples Friday. It features more than 3000 players and 50,000 fans. There are clinics, vendors, entertainment and more. Chairs and coolers welcome, but no personal alcohol. East Naples Community Park. Most events free. Times vary. More info here.

Fort Myers Home And Garden Show

If you are ready for some upgrades, some DIY projects or some inspiration, this show is for you. Find all things for home and garden under one roof. Meet vendors, get instructions, find products and people who can help. The show is Saturday and Sunday at Caloosa Sound Convention Center, downtown Fort Myers. 10am to 4pm. Free. More info here.

Shaken, Stirred And Served

This celebrity bartending event benefits Lee Association for Remarkable Citizens (LARC), a nonprofit organization serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Tip your bartenders, reserve tables for a fee and all proceeds go to the charity. Sunday, 4:00 – 7:00pm. Nevermind Awesome Bar & Eatery, Cape Coral. Free. More info here.

More Things To Do In Naples And Fort Myers This Weekend

CMON Spring Fling 2025

This is the 4th annual event at the CMON, Golisano Children's Museum of Naples. Get ready for a day of family-friendly fun exploring all kinds of things including animals, plants, and more. Food is available. Spring Fling events are included in the price of museum entry. Saturday, 10am to 1pm. More info here.

FC Naples Soccer