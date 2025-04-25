Millennial Parents are Partying and Dancing with Their Kids at ‘Baby Raves’

Yes, baby raves are a thing and they’re the answer to parents whose partying days are not yet over just because baby makes three. Millennial parents are proving they can still drop it like it’s hot with a baby on their hip and a bottle of milk in hand.

What are Baby Raves?

In this recent article by the New York Post, Little Ravers, an event in Brooklyn, has been drawing parents like moths to a fire because of baby raves. These raves are daytime, family-friendly events that let parents relive their pre-kid party days, all while including their young ones in the fun.



Parents and kids can dance along to EDM-styled remixes of “Baby Shark” and “Wheels on the Bus” with light shows and other entertainment that will have parents and children enjoy, like jugglers, face painting, etc.

It’s like Coachella meets daycare, with juice boxes and cocktails.

From the Crib to the Club

The sound levels at baby raves are safe for kids and those parents approaching middle age (ouch). Adam Lewis, co-founders of Little Ravers, told the Post, “Kids go all out on the dance floor, loving every second of the lights, music and interactive elements. But we’ve also seen parents relive their festival days, dancing just as hard — sometimes harder — than their kids.”

Parents love baby raves. Hannah and Nathan Macchesney, parents to one-year-old Weston, said, “It’s our Saturday too, right? Like, we want to have fun. I’m always open to trying new things. That’s just one of the benefits of living in New York. There’s always something new and different and unique to do.”

Baby raves, which originated in Australia, are now becoming more famous thanks to Lenny Pearce. Pearce was a member of the Aussie boy band Justice Crew. He’s now a DJ and founder of Toddler Techno. He began remixing nursery rhymes to make music that he and his toddler would both enjoy. His remixed version of “Hop Little Bunny” already has 2.5 million views on TikTok.