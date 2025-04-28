Listen To Win: Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton

Shaun Hague, a prodigy named “The Best Young Blues Guitarist” by The House of Blues at just 17, brings his incredible talent to the stage in a breathtaking tribute to his biggest musical influence, Eric Clapton. By 21, Hague was already playing guitar for blues sensation Kenny Wayne Shepherd and has since shared the stage with Amos Lee, John Waite, Terra Naomi, performed on Jay Leno, and even jammed with John Fogerty.