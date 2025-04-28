ContestsEvents
Listen To Win: Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton

Friday, May 16, 2025; 7:30pm at Performing Arts Center, Hinman Auditorium Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show! Shaun Hague, a prodigy named “The Best Young Blues…

Friday, May 16, 2025; 7:30pm at Performing Arts Center, Hinman Auditorium

Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show!

Shaun Hague, a prodigy named “The Best Young Blues Guitarist” by The House of Blues at just 17, brings his incredible talent to the stage in a breathtaking tribute to his biggest musical influence, Eric Clapton. By 21, Hague was already playing guitar for blues sensation Kenny Wayne Shepherd and has since shared the stage with Amos Lee, John Waite, Terra Naomi, performed on Jay Leno, and even jammed with John Fogerty.

Now, Hague’s “Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton” is celebrated as the #1 selling tribute to Eric Clapton in North America. Don’t miss this electrifying performance at Arts Bonita, where you’ll be transported through Clapton’s legendary hits, masterfully brought to life by Hague’s exceptional guitar prowess.

Material Terms - On Air

  • How to enter: Listen to Win
  • Dates of contest: 4/28/25 - 5/2/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 6
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $108
  • Who is providing the prize: Arts Bonita
