Tampa Bay Food Festival Hits Record With 10,000 Food Lovers

The Tampa Bay Wine & Food Festival drew 10,000 visitors to its April events, smashing attendance records. Over five action-packed days, guests sampled dishes from 60 local spots while watching kitchen battles and cooking shows.

At the Chef Showdown, Brick & Mortar Kitchen's Jason Ruhe clinched two awards. His standout dish won over 3,000 tasters, earning him the coveted "Best Bite of the Night." Eight different cooking battles tested the skills of Tampa's top kitchen talent.

The final day at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park saw Liberty Smokehouse beat out 45 competitors. Their bold flavors and expert technique earned them the first "Best of the Fest" title at the Grand Tasting.

Several chefs kept their winning streaks alive. King of the Coop's Joe Dodd mastered the fried chicken category yet again. The truffle competition went to Matthew Zappoli from Seminole Hard Rock Tampa, while Tacos Las Californias' Christopher Yadid Garcia dominated the taco contest, each scoring their third straight win.

This year marked the start of Experience St. Pete, adding fresh energy to the lineup. Mayor Jane Castor showed strong city backing, presenting an official declaration during the Grand Tasting festivities.

Major brands stepped up to support the event. BMW provided wheels, First Horizon handled banking duties, while GOYA Foods, Breakthru Beverage, and Publix turned the park into a food wonderland.