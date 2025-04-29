Saturday is the 151 Run For The Roses or the famous Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. For your celebrations, here are 5 delicious Derby Day drinks to celebrate.

I have friends who throw big parties every year for the famous race with lots of (mostly) friendly betting on the horses. If you have ever been to the Kentucky Derby, you know it is full of tradition. Those traditions also include food and beverage.

Some of the most often food items served for a Kentucky Derby spread range from buttermilk biscuits and pecan pie to pimento cheese and benedictine spread. However, the most famous item by far is not food, it's a cocktail. No party is complete without a Mint Julep.

You won't find just one here, but several julep recipes and more for TikTok Tuesday fun. The videos were taken from my social media account. You don't need to have your own account to view them. Neither do you have to download anything. Simply scroll down and view from here. Most have the recipes in the captions to make it easy

Delicious Derby Day Drinks

Mint Mocktail

Let's start out with a recipe for folks who like to celebrate, sans the alcohol. If you are hosting a party, it is always a good idea to have non-alcoholic options. Water and sodas are fine and a great idea. However, they are not exactly festive. Try this one on for size.

Blackberry Mint Julep

Blackberries are big for spring and summer snacks and recipes. They are also popular in parts of Kentucky, or so I'm told. The base of the traditional Mint Julep lends itself well to this berry that is also full of antioxidants. Bonus.

Peach Mint Julep

This is another riff on the traditional julep. Just make sure the stone fruit is ripe and juicy. There's nothing worse than a pithy peach. In addition, peaches almost always pair nicely with bourbon.

More Derby Day Drinks

Watermelon Mint Julep

This is the riff that got my attention first. Mint and melon are so good together. You can also muddle some of that fruit and strain it to get more of the watermelon flavor in the cocktail.

Traditional Mint And More Than Just A Julep