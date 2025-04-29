Fort Myers Bar Owner Launches Second Secret Lounge, Eyes Mexico Expansion

Behind an unassuming walk-in cooler door in Cape Coral, a new hidden bar takes shape. At 1,600 square feet, this new spot is double the size of its Fort Myers sibling. You'll find it tucked away at 1017 Cape Coral Parkway E.

"Speakeasies are very popular throughout the country right now," said Brad Cozza, a longtime Fort Myers restaurateur, to Gulfshore Business. "In every major metropolitan center, it's kind of a new vibe. It's bringing back that '20s, easy era. And we wanted to take advantage of that."

Since December, guests have slipped through a walk-in cooler door at Taco Works on Hendry Street to find the first hidden bar. Now, the second spot keeps the secret entrance but adds live music with a stage and piano.

Step inside either spot and time shifts back to the 1920s. In Fort Myers, books line the walls near a raised piano space, while guests peek down from above. By June, the Cape Coral doors will swing open.

Cozza is working on an outdoor bar in front of the Cape Coral location called The Garden, while adjacent to the lounge, Cozza is also working on a Japanese sushi concept called Oise Ristorante.

As night falls, the crowd shifts. Quiet evening drinks give way to dancing as darkness settles in. The doors open at 5 p.m., welcoming all who can find their way inside.