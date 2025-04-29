Rock Hall 2025: Reactions From New Inductees

As expected, the members of the 2025 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are excited about their pending induction. Here is a round-up of reactions from the Rock Hall 2025 class.

Bad Company

Bad Company has been one of the long-overlooked acts by the Rock Hall for many years. It's something Paul Rodgers, Simon Kirke, and Mick Ralphs each recognize, with Rodgers telling Billboard, "I know that our fans, friends and some media have wanted this for a long time, so they will be pleased at last."



Kirke added, "It’s been a long time coming… I’m not taking anything away from the (Rock Hall) committee; they had their reasons, but it’s a welcome addition if you will."

Ralphs, who suffered a stroke in 2016, won't be able to attend the induction ceremony later this year. However, he shared a statement with Billboard saying, "I am elated and think that Bad Company’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is fantastic!"

Cyndi Lauper

As for Lauper, she took to social media to share the following touching statement: "I’m humbled to be in the company of so many of my heroes - Aretha, Tina, Chaka, Joni, Wanda, to name just a few. Women have made so many important contributions to music and to rock n roll and a win for one of us is a win for all of us. Thank you to the voting members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for this honor. And thank you to my fans for supporting me throughout my career. I could not do any of this without you."

Soundgarden

Like Bad Company and Lauper, Soundgarden is another act that is being inducted after being eligible for many years. Guitarist Kim Thayil told Billboard that the idea of being inducted was something the band talked about on occasion, even before Chris Cornell's untimely death in 2017.



Thayil admitted that he had mixed feelings about the Rock Hall, especially in the early days of Soundgarden, which wasn't too long after the Rock Hall was established. He said he changed his mind about the Rock Hall after Cornell inducted fellow Seattle rockers Heart, and following the inductions of Seattle grunge peers Nirvana and Pearl Jam, the latter of which also included Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron.



Thayil told Billboard, "Chris lived the experience and said the enthusiasm of the fans was eye-opening for him, and understanding how important that was — and Matt seconded it ... Chris explained that to me, and that kind of changed things. Plus, I heard this from the Nirvana guys, the Pearl Jam guys, other friends, and other bands. So it really changed my perspective."

When is the Rock Hall 2025 Induction Ceremony?

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 8, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The 2025 ceremony will live stream on Disney+. An edited special will air on ABC at a later date and will be available on Hulu the next day.