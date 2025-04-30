It's not quite Cinco de Mayo but that is not stopping some of those parties from kicking off. And that's not all. Here are 6 top weekend events in SWFL to put on your radar.

Even if you are not into horse racing, it is hard to ignore the Running Of The Roses, the Kentucky Derby Saturday. There are all kinds of parties and events. If you are throwing your own, click here for some festive cocktail recipes.

Take note if you are a pickleball fan, this weekend is the finals for the Minto US OPEN Pickleball Championship. You'll find all of the details below.

If you have any upcoming events that you would like to share, please send them here. In the meantime, enjoy this edition of Weekend Vibes for May 2nd through 4th.

Here 6 Of The Top Weekend Events In SWFL

Minto US OPEN Pickleball Championships

The weeklong, 9th Annual Minto US Open National Pickleball Championship begins in Naples Friday. It features more than 3000 players and 50,000 fans. There are clinics, vendors, entertainment and more. Chairs and coolers welcome, but no personal alcohol. East Naples Community Park. Most events free. Times vary. More info here.

Downtown Fort Myers Art Walk

The first Friday of every month the streets and galleries of downtown Fort Myers come alive with art and artists. This month there will be a special tribute to artist Leoma Lovegrove who recently lost her battle with cancer. Her gallery on Dean Street will also reopen for the first time since her death. Friday night 5pm-9pm. Free. More info here.

Everblades Playoff Round 2

The Florida Everblades advanced in the Kelly Cup Championship playing Orlando in the division finals. The games kick off at home in Hertz Arena this weekend. The first one is Friday night and game two is Saturday. Then the Blades go on the road to face the Solar Bears on Tuesday. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

More Top Weekend Events In SWFL

Downtown Cape Business District

South Cape Cinco de Drinko Pub Crawl

Another pub crawl is scheduled for downtown Cape Coral. This one is Cinco de Mayo theme. Join other revelers sampling food and drinks from a variety of bars and restaurants in the area. Saturday 7pm to 10pm. Tickets start at $20. More info here.

Fort Myers Blueberry Fest

They'll be celebrating all things blueberry at the Lee Civic Center in North Fort Myers this weekend. Enjoy blueberry art and blueberry foods including a pie eating contest. Kid's activities include a bounce house, relay race, petting zoo and lots more. Also get up close and personal to Monster Trucks. Saturday and Sunday 10am-5pm. $7 More info here.

Arches Cinco De Mayo