ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

6 Top Weekend Events In SWFL

It’s not quite Cinco de Mayo but that is not stopping some of those parties from kicking off. And that’s not all. Here are 6 top weekend events in SWFL…

Gina Birch
Hind quarters of a horse, the leg of a jockey hanging off to get ready for Top Weekend Events In SWFL
Getty Images

It's not quite Cinco de Mayo but that is not stopping some of those parties from kicking off. And that's not all. Here are 6 top weekend events in SWFL to put on your radar.

Even if you are not into horse racing, it is hard to ignore the Running Of The Roses, the Kentucky Derby Saturday. There are all kinds of parties and events. If you are throwing your own, click here for some festive cocktail recipes.

Take note if you are a pickleball fan, this weekend is the finals for the Minto US OPEN Pickleball Championship. You'll find all of the details below.

If you have any upcoming events that you would like to share, please send them here. In the meantime, enjoy this edition of Weekend Vibes for May 2nd through 4th.

Here 6 Of The Top Weekend Events In SWFL

Minto US OPEN Pickleball Championships

The weeklong, 9th Annual Minto US Open National Pickleball Championship begins in Naples Friday. It features more than 3000 players and 50,000 fans. There are clinics, vendors, entertainment and more. Chairs and coolers welcome, but no personal alcohol. East Naples Community Park. Most events free. Times vary. More info here.

Downtown Fort Myers Art Walk

The first Friday of every month the streets and galleries of downtown Fort Myers come alive with art and artists. This month there will be a special tribute to artist Leoma Lovegrove who recently lost her battle with cancer. Her gallery on Dean Street will also reopen for the first time since her death. Friday night 5pm-9pm. Free. More info here.

Everblades Playoff Round 2

The Florida Everblades advanced in the Kelly Cup Championship playing Orlando in the division finals. The games kick off at home in Hertz Arena this weekend. The first one is Friday night and game two is Saturday. Then the Blades go on the road to face the Solar Bears on Tuesday. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

More Top Weekend Events In SWFL

Flyer for Cinco de Drinko and Top Weekend Events In SWFLDowntown Cape Business District

South Cape Cinco de Drinko Pub Crawl

Another pub crawl is scheduled for downtown Cape Coral. This one is Cinco de Mayo theme. Join other revelers sampling food and drinks from a variety of bars and restaurants in the area. Saturday 7pm to 10pm. Tickets start at $20. More info here.

Fort Myers Blueberry Fest

They'll be celebrating all things blueberry at the Lee Civic Center in North Fort Myers this weekend. Enjoy blueberry art and blueberry foods including a pie eating contest. Kid's activities include a bounce house, relay race, petting zoo and lots more. Also get up close and personal to Monster Trucks. Saturday and Sunday 10am-5pm. $7 More info here.

Arches Cinco De Mayo

This is a fundraiser to help restore the historic Fort Myers Beach Arches. There will be all kinds of Mexican food drinks, vendors, dancers and more. A variety of live music is scheduled as well. Other events include a shrimp cook off. Saturday 12:45- 10:30. Erickon & Jenson Seafood on Shrimp Boat Lane. Free. More info here.

FestivalsFort MyersNaplespickleballSouthwest Florida
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
Related Stories
An Applebee's restaurant serves customers
Human InterestApplebee’s Gives Free Appetizers to Teachers, Nurses Through May 10Diana Beasley
OpenAI Will Soon Roll Out Shopping Buttons in ChatGPT
Human InterestOpenAI Will Soon Roll Out Shopping Buttons in ChatGPT
More Than Ocean Beaches, Florida Lake Gets National Attention
Local NewsMore Than Ocean Beaches, Florida Lake Gets National AttentionAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect