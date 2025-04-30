Applebee’s Gives Free Appetizers to Teachers, Nurses Through May 10

Teachers and nurses can get a free appetizer at Applebee's when they buy an entree. The two-week deal runs through May 10, 2025, during both Teacher Appreciation Week and Nurses Week.

"Teachers and nurses are pillars of our communities... we hope this offer allows them to feel recognized," said Dan Krebsbach, President of Flynn Applebee's, to WRBL.

Flynn Group restaurants started the promotion Monday. Staff members look at work IDs to verify eligibility at each restaurant.

Customers can pick any appetizer from the regular menu when they purchase a main course. This lines up with the restaurant's history of supporting local workers.

To get the free item, workers need to show proof they're employed. The 13-day offer is available across multiple states where Flynn Group has locations. See their locations here.

News traveled quickly as teachers and medical workers took advantage of the deal this week. Waiters easily apply the discount after checking IDs.

This promotion continues the restaurant's community efforts, where similar groups have gotten special deals before.