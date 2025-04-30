Buc-ee’s Files Plans for Port Charlotte Travel Center Along I-75

A new Buc-ee's travel center could pop up in Port Charlotte soon. The planned location is part of the huge 653-acre Harborview development next to Interstate 75, which would be their first location in Southwest Florida.

County officials will look at the plans during a public hearing on May 27. They'll need to decide if they should change the land's zoning from residential to commercial use. Located between Sarasota and Fort Myers, this spot would add to their other Florida locations in Daytona Beach and St. Augustine.

"Let it rip!... Whatever is good for the economy and the population, you know, I think it's great. I really do!" said Randy Hoff to Gulf Coast News Now.

Planning director Shaun Cullinan says the property owners are serious about moving forward. "They would not have applied if they didn't... they're very eager to move," said Cullinan to Gulf Coast News Now.

Local residents have mixed feelings about the news. "Well, that would be great. A one-stop shop... Hey, that's what we need when we need to be quick getting out," said Rosemarie Farron to Gulf Coast News Now.

Other Florida locations have seen huge turnouts when they opened. Some neighbors worry about traffic jams like those at other stores. "It'll be convenient. It's going to be packed. It'll be there, might be a fight," said James Coloma to Gulf Coast News Now.

If commissioners give the green light for rezoning, building could start this year. They haven't said when it might open yet.