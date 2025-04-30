Fort Myers Theater Festival Returns May 29 With Nine Shows at Two Venues

ContestsEvents
Rebecca Allen
Fort Myers Florida Rep Theater
© The Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau

Theater lovers can check out nine different shows at the Foulds Theatre and Off Broadway Palm during the Fringe Fort Myers festival starting May 29. Tickets range between $12 and $15.

"The opening day is May 29. That's when we're going to have the Flamingle...people can come...and hear about a three-ish minute pitch of all the artists' shows," said Michael Hebler, the Alliance for the Arts new Events and Programming Director, to WGCU News.

The festival opens with "Flamingle," a $5 preview event where actors give quick samples of their shows. Die-hard theater fans can grab a complete festival pass for $120.

This year's lineup features something for everyone. Audiences can enjoy 5x10 Funny: Power Plays, be stunned by Mind Reader, crack up during Born Greg, or explore dark history in Genius, Madness and Murder: Tales of the Scandalous Family of John Wilkes Booth. For music fans, there's Plant: The Musical or Ralph Krumins playing piano in Ivories Guy.

Performers choose their own content warnings. Most shows fall into PG or PG-13 ratings. Shows are picked through a lottery system from local, national, and international submissions.

The festival continues despite Gov. Ron DeSantis cutting $32 million from Florida arts funding last June. His decision came from worries about burlesque and drag shows at state festivals.

Broadway Palm Dinner TheaterFort MyersTheater
Rebecca AllenWriter
