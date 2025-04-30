ContestsEvents
Listen To Win: Islands in the Stream – A Tribute to Dolly & Kenny

Wednesday, May 7th at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show! “Islands in the Stream” brings together Karen Hester as Dolly…

Wednesday, May 7th at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show!

“Islands in the Stream” brings together Karen Hester as Dolly Parton and Dave Karl as Kenny Rogers to recreate the onstage magic of two superstars!  This high-energy, fun-loving performance will entertain audience members and make them feel as if Dolly and Kenny are right there in front of them!  From the moment they hit the stage, the audience will be blown away by their phenomenal vocals, stage presence and ability to truly look like Dolly and Kenny.

  • How to enter: Listen to Win
  • Dates of contest: 5/1/25 - 5/2/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 6
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $82
  • Who is providing the prize: Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
