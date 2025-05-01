Edison Winter Home Gets First New Roof in 20 Years Before Storm Season

A new wooden roof now tops Thomas Edison's winter residence in Fort Myers. This marks the first major update to the historic structure's covering in two decades.

Crowther Roofing crews work to match original materials for the roof before the upcoming hurricane season.

"These homes have weathered so many storms, dozens of hurricanes, including recent ones like Ian and Milton. They're still standing," Mike Cosden, Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Edison and Ford Winter Estates, told WINK News. "We're going to complete this roof before we get into high rainy season and before we get into hurricane season, which I know none of us want to think about, but that's really critical."

The waterfront spot by the Caloosahatchee River puts extra strain on the buildings. Salt and moisture eat away at materials year after year. Staff run checks each spring to spot needed fixes.

Visitors can still see most areas during construction. While the main house will be closed during construction, the museum, guest quarters, and Ford home welcome guests.

This site shaped Fort Myers from its start. When Edison picked this spot, the tiny town had just 400 residents. "He acted as a booster for tourism. So he really drew people like a magnet to Fort Myers, and it grew along with him," Cosden said.