SWFL Coffee Roaster Fuels Farmers Markets

One SWFL coffee roaster has been making the "grounds" at local Farmers Markets, keeping patrons fueled for years. From Marco Island to Sarasota and everywhere in between, Jimmy's Java has become a market staple and is my latest Fabulous Find.

I rediscovered the roaster this week at the Lake's Park market in Fort Myers with a hot, fresh cup of Matlacha Midnight. It's a dark roast that is rich, smooth and hit the spot with my NY Bagel Sandwich, also found at the market.

I particularly like the local nods given to many of the roasts such as Sanibel Sunrise and Blind Pass Half Caf. I'm a coffee purist. I like a good dark or medium roast. However, Jimmy's Java also makes flavored and low acid coffees.

About SWFL Coffee Roaster

Jimmy's Java sources beans from around the world and roasts them daily at a 3,500-square-foot roastery in Cape Coral. The founder has been in the coffee business for decades, and more than ten years in Southwest Florida.

The best place to find the coffee is at local markets where you can also order a coffee drink or some cold brew. If you're not a market goer, you can also purchase online. In addition, Jimmy's Java has a subscription service to keep you caffeinated.

But next time you go to a SWFL market look for this tent, try a sample, pick up a couple of bags, and support a local, small business.

SWFL Coffee Roaster At Lake's Park Farmers Market