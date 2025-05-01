ContestsEvents
SWFL Coffee Roaster Fuels Farmers Markets

One SWFL coffee roaster has been making the “grounds” at local Farmers Markets, keeping patrons fueled for years. From Marco Island to Sarasota and everywhere in between, Jimmy’s Java has…

Gina Birch
A tent, outdoors at a farmer's market with a sign reading Jimmy's Java SWFL Coffee Roaster, and a man in front of it
Photo: Gina Birch

One SWFL coffee roaster has been making the "grounds" at local Farmers Markets, keeping patrons fueled for years. From Marco Island to Sarasota and everywhere in between, Jimmy's Java has become a market staple and is my latest Fabulous Find.

I rediscovered the roaster this week at the Lake's Park market in Fort Myers with a hot, fresh cup of Matlacha Midnight. It's a dark roast that is rich, smooth and hit the spot with my NY Bagel Sandwich, also found at the market.

I particularly like the local nods given to many of the roasts such as Sanibel Sunrise and Blind Pass Half Caf. I'm a coffee purist. I like a good dark or medium roast. However, Jimmy's Java also makes flavored and low acid coffees.

About SWFL Coffee Roaster

Jimmy's Java sources beans from around the world and roasts them daily at a 3,500-square-foot roastery in Cape Coral. The founder has been in the coffee business for decades, and more than ten years in Southwest Florida.

The best place to find the coffee is at local markets where you can also order a coffee drink or some cold brew. If you're not a market goer, you can also purchase online. In addition, Jimmy's Java has a subscription service to keep you caffeinated.

But next time you go to a SWFL market look for this tent, try a sample, pick up a couple of bags, and support a local, small business.

SWFL Coffee Roaster At Lake's Park Farmers Market

Side of a coffee machine with a sign reading Vibrant Beat
Buy fresh brewed Jimmu's Java coffee at local markets
Menu of various kinds of coffees with descriptions and prices
Jimmy's Java also sells coffee drinks under the tent at Farmer's markets
Gill in workout clothing getting coffee out of a large container
Grab a hot cup o joe to go from Jimmy's Java at SWFL Farmer's Markets
Rowe of brown sandwich bags filled with coffee beans
Buy fresh roasted Jimmy's Java coffee beans at local Farmer's Markets
Rowe of brown sandwich bags filled with flavored ground coffee
Buy fresh roasted Jimmy's Java flavored coffee at local Farmer's Markets
Bag of Coconut flavored coffee
Jimmy's Java also makes a line of flavored coffees
Sandwich board with different types of coffees pictured along with descriptions and prices
Coffee drinks are a popular way to enjoy Jimmy's Java when you find the tent at SWFl Farmers Markets
Cape CoralCoffeeMarket
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
