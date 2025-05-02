ContestsEvents
Enter To Win: $500 to Garramone Plastic Surgery for Mom

This Mother’s Day, treat your mom… or maybe yourself! Sunny 106.3 is partnering up with Garramone Plastic Surgery! Enter to win a $500 gift card from Garramone Plastic Surgery—where beauty,…

Diana Beasley

This Mother’s Day, treat your mom… or maybe yourself!

Sunny 106.3 is partnering up with Garramone Plastic Surgery! Enter to win a $500 gift card from Garramone Plastic Surgery—where beauty, confidence, and expert care come together. Whether it’s a well-deserved dose of self-care or a fabulous new look, Dr. Garramone and his incredible team will help you love the way you look, every single day.

Register below for your chance to win—because you (or mom!) totally deserve it!


Material Terms - Online

  • How to enter: Listen to Win
  • Dates of contest: 5/2/25 - 5/9/25 at 3pm
  • How winner is being selected: Random Draw
  • When the winner is being selected: After 3pm on 5/9/25
  • How many times a person can enter: 1 per day
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 1
  • What the prize is: Gift Certificate
  • What the prize value is: $500
  • Who is providing the prize: Garramone Plastic Surgery
Diana BeasleyEditor
