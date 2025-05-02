Fort Myers Beach Kicks Off Turtle Nesting Season After Only 21% of Eggs Made It Last Year

Sea turtle nesting season began on May 1 on Fort Myers Beach. Last year's harsh weather left just 21% of eggs surviving. The beach now enforces strict night rules from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. to shield the nests.

"It's hard work relocating a nest, and it has to be done scientifically, properly, and meticulously," said Eve Haverfield, Turtle Time founder, to the Fort Myers Beach Talk.

While 109 nests matched 2022's count, just 28 produced hatchlings. June's fierce storms swept away half the nests. Hurricanes Debby and Helene, striking in July and September, washed away what remained.

An ongoing sand project threatens this season's success. The work, which should have finished in January, now stretches to May 31. Heavy equipment and pipes block prime nesting areas, forcing turtles to find new spots.

Last year, artificial light killed hatchlings at six spots. Instead of crawling toward moonlit waves, the tiny turtles moved inland toward bright lights on Estero Boulevard. The beach lacks vital dunes, natural barriers that turtles need for safe nesting.