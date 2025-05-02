HM Restaurant Group Brings on Brian O’Brien as Head Chef for Doc Ford’s Chain

HM Restaurant Group picked Brian O'Brien to lead the kitchens at Doc Ford's Rum Bar & Grille spots and Dixie Fish Co. across Florida. With four decades in the kitchen, O'Brien brings sharp skills and fresh ideas.

"Brian is an exciting addition to our team and, like us, shares a deep-rooted passion for scratch kitchens and fresh made-in-house cooking," said Joe Harrity, a partner with HM Restaurant Group, to Fort Myers Beach Observer and Bulletin.

For O'Brien, this job feels like coming home — he worked at Doc Ford's in 2010. "This feels like a homecoming for me and I look forward to creating new menu items while focusing on the dishes that make Doc Ford's and Dixie Fish Company a favorite for locals and visitors," O'Brien said.

You'll find these spots serving up tasty bites in Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel, and twice in St. Petersburg. The doors open at 11 a.m., with coastal and Caribbean food flowing until 10 p.m. daily.