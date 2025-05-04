Thank you to Tequila Partida, Bribon and Loca Loka for sending me free bottles of tequila to sample in exchange for a fair and unbiased review for reposados for Cinco de Mayo Celebrations.

Over the years I have developed a fondness and appreciation for quality tequila. I say quality because even with the exploding popularity of the spirit, there are people who are afraid to drink it because their only memorable experiences with tequila have been hangovers from shots of cheap tequila

Tequila is divided into five categories. To carry the designation of reposado, the spirit has to spend at least two months and as long as one year aging in oak. The wood gives a depth of flavor. But because the exposure is relatively short, the agave (the plant distilled to make tequila) typically retains a lot of its brightness. It's the best of both worlds.

One of the best ways to learn what you like and why you do is through tasting. It's even better when you can taste several side by side for comparison. I recently did just that with a few friends and here is what we found.

3 Reposados For Cinco De Mayo Celebrations

Tequila Partida Reserva Reposado

Partida Tequila

Tequila Partida bills itself as the "original additive free tequila." It tastes and looks clean too. Partida makes eight different tequilas in shapely bottles. The Reserva Reposado has rich notes of caramel, vanilla and fresh pepper. It is good on the rocks, with just a squeeze of fresh citrus. $49.99

Bribon Reposado

Bribon comes from a tequila making partnership spanning generations. This one smells a little nutty and woody. It is warm on the palate but still crisp. The notes of citrus make it perfect for cocktails. It has a nice bit of caramel on the finish to round things out. $26.99

Bribon Tequila

Watermelon Margarita

Ingredients:

2 ounces Bribon Reposado

2 ounces Watermelon Puree

2 ounces Grapefruit Soda

Tajin & Chamoy (*for rimming)

Garnish: Watermelon Slice

Rim the top of a rocks glass with the chamoy and tajin. Add rest of the ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a watermelon slice.

Loca Loka Reposado

Loca Loka Reposado