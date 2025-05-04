ContestsEvents
3 Reposados For Cinco De Mayo Celebrations

Thank you to Tequila Partida, Bribon and Loca Loka for sending me free bottles of tequila to sample in exchange for a fair and unbiased review for reposados for Cinco de Mayo Celebrations.

Over the years I have developed a fondness and appreciation for quality tequila. I say quality because even with the exploding popularity of the spirit, there are people who are afraid to drink it because their only memorable experiences with tequila have been hangovers from shots of cheap tequila

Tequila is divided into five categories. To carry the designation of reposado, the spirit has to spend at least two months and as long as one year aging in oak. The wood gives a depth of flavor. But because the exposure is relatively short, the agave (the plant distilled to make tequila) typically retains a lot of its brightness. It's the best of both worlds.

One of the best ways to learn what you like and why you do is through tasting. It's even better when you can taste several side by side for comparison. I recently did just that with a few friends and here is what we found.

Tequila Partida Reserva Reposado

Bottle of partida reposadoPartida Tequila

Tequila Partida bills itself as the "original additive free tequila." It tastes and looks clean too. Partida makes eight different tequilas in shapely bottles. The Reserva Reposado has rich notes of caramel, vanilla and fresh pepper. It is good on the rocks, with just a squeeze of fresh citrus. $49.99

Bribon Reposado

Bribon comes from a tequila making partnership spanning generations. This one smells a little nutty and woody. It is warm on the palate but still crisp. The notes of citrus make it perfect for cocktails. It has a nice bit of caramel on the finish to round things out. $26.99

Bottle of Bribon tequila, slices of watemelon and a rocks glass with a red cocktailBribon Tequila

Watermelon Margarita

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces Bribon Reposado
  • 2 ounces Watermelon Puree
  • 2 ounces Grapefruit Soda
  • Tajin & Chamoy (*for rimming)
  • Garnish: Watermelon Slice

Rim the top of a rocks glass with the chamoy and tajin. Add rest of the ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a watermelon slice.

Loca Loka Reposado

Bottle of Loca Loka ReposadoLoca Loka Reposado

When translated Loco Loka means crazy world. The brand is a fusion of Indian and Mexican culture, a first of it's kind collaboration in the tequila world. This one has a touch of sweetness to it. It also has pronounced flavors of Agave. I think it would make a nice cocktail, perhaps a Skinny Margarita with a little fresh squeezed lime and a salty rim. $57.99

Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
