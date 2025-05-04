This Day in Rock History: May 4

Anyone curious about what happened on this day in music history should stick around to discover all the details on hit songs, cultural events, performances, recordings, and changes in the rock industry from May 4. Fans can use this trivia to impress their rock-music-loving friends and relatives and expand their appreciation of all things rock ‘n’ roll.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The well-known rock musicians with breakthrough hits and milestones that occurred on May 4 include:

1971: As a solo artist, Cher scored her first No. 1 hit song on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves." The song was on top of the Canadian singles chart simultaneously, which is a rare accomplishment.

Cultural Milestones

With these major cultural events of May 4, the rock industry would emerge better than ever:

1957: On ABC-TV, a rock music and dance show called The Big Beat aired for the first time. The show's host was Alan Freed, a popular radio DJ known for introducing rock 'n' roll to a wide audience.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These influential rock recordings and performances left their mark on May 4:

1956: Rockabilly icon and early rock 'n' roll artist Gene Vincent recorded his influential song "Be-Bop-a-Lula" at Capitol Records' Bradley Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. This song made the 103rd spot on Rolling Stone's list of 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

