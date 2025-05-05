Cape Coral Mail Carriers Kick Off Yearly Food Drive May 10 To Help Local Food Pantries

Mail workers will pick up food from Cape Coral homes on May 10 during the nation's largest food drive. The collected items will fill food banks across five counties in Southwest Florida.

The Stamp Out Hunger food drive comes at a critical time. One in eight people in Southwest Florida can't get enough to eat. Food banks report that one in six children face hunger, while half of seniors must choose between food and basic bills each month.

"USPS has been doing this for over 30 years. While it's nationwide, many areas of the country don't participate for logistical reasons. The food drive here benefits the five-county region of Lee, Charlotte, Collier, Glades, and Hendry. All food donated stays in the area to help local families," said Doug Fairleigh, Cape Coral volunteer driver coordinator for the food drive, to the Cape Coral Breeze.

After picking up donations, carriers will take the food to post offices. Volunteer teams will then sort items between the two main food banks — Harry Chapin and Midwest.

Last year, Harry Chapin gave out 40 million pounds of food through 175 groups. Lee County got nearly half,t 18.4 million pounds. This work took 79,000 hours from volunteers.

Both food banks need more help on May 10. They need people to drive trucks and sort food. You can sign up at Midwest Food Bank to work at the Tice or North Fort Myers post offices. Harry Chapin needs workers at its main center.