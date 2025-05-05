Reminiscing: The Beatles Packed Shea Stadium with 55,000 Screaming Fans

At New York's Shea Stadium on August 11, 1966, The Beatles made music history. On a hot night, they played to 55,000 wild fans. This show is one of their best live performances. It changed how bands would perform forever and started the age of stadium rock.

Manager Brian Epstein, watching the crowds grow bigger each night, told The Mirror: "This tour compares phenomenally well with last year's. It's much better all round this year, from the point of view of increased interest and we are actually playing to bigger audiences."

However, drummer Ringo Starr struggled because of the fans' screams. He said, "I could not hear anything. I'd be watching John's ass or Paul's ass, his foot tapping, his head nodding, to see where we were in the song."

Reporter Larry Kane traveled with the band and saw how their words about the Vietnam War struck nerves. "The four of them started to act up and blowback on this very, very hot and sensitive issue, knowing that it would really irritate a lot of Americans," he said.

Through the night, they played eleven hit songs: "Rock and Roll Music," "She's a Woman," "Day Tripper," "If I Needed Someone," "Baby's in Black," "I Feel Fine," "I Wanna Be Your Man," "Yesterday," "Nowhere Man," "Paperback Writer," and "Long Tall Sally."