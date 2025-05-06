ContestsEvents
Cape Coral Park Opening Brings Wildlife Safety Measures

Crystal Lake Park, a community hub featuring picnic areas, walking paths, a hilltop lookout, and playgrounds, will soon open in Cape Coral. “It’s going to be great for the community;…

Crystal Lake Park, a community hub featuring picnic areas, walking paths, a hilltop lookout, and playgrounds, will soon open in Cape Coral.

"It's going to be great for the community; I'm going to enjoy the park, I already know it," said Josh Boyd, a Cape Coral resident and nature enthusiast, to WINK News.

Staff are marking spots where wild animals gather. They plan to add more signs teaching visitors about the local wildlife that calls the park home.

The lake houses three gators, with one that Boyd points out as dominant. Their presence sparked talks about visitor protection.

"There is always going to be gators popping up in that lake, and I truly believe they should stay there and people can visit the park, but be smart about it," Boyd said.

While Florida Fish and Wildlife handles animal concerns, including gator situations, the city takes no part in watching or controlling park wildlife.

Swimming brings its own risks, with no guards watching the water. Boyd stresses that this fact matters most for those new to Florida's wild spaces.

"Inviting people to come and swim and play with kids on a playground where there are alligators, we just need to spread awareness, people who are not from Florida might not understand the dangers that can be present in water," Boyd said.

