Are you stuck when it comes to Mother's Day ideas this year? Check out these 5 creative DIY gifts for mom and for TikTok Tuesday.

One of the good things about these projects is that you don't have to replicate them perfectly. You can tweak them to your taste, or what YOUR mom would like. But at least use the ideas in these videos for some kind of inspiration. If you still want to gift her that bottle of wine or spa certificate, you can easily add it.

The videos posted below were taken from my social media account. You don't need to have your own account to view them. Neither do you have to download anything. Simply scroll down and view the videos from here.

Have fun creating something different for mom this year. Share this post with friends and family who need some ideas too.

5 Creative DIY Gifts For Mom

Upgraded Flower Presentation

Flowers are always a great gift. But rather than handing them over in the plastic they came in, upgrade the packaging a little. This is so cute and won't set you back much when it comes to cost of supplies. Plus, you made it which is always special.

Handprint Art

Hand and footprint art are always good gifts for moms, dads too. I've seen prints simply framed but this takes those prints to another level of fancy. You can really get creative with this idea.

Edible Arrangements

There are companies that specialize in these arrangements that substitute food for flowers. They are gorgeous but they can be pricey. Here is an idea if you are on a budget. Add things you know mom likes and wow her with your creativity.

More DIY Gifts For Mom

Heart Wreath

I love DIY projects with pool noodles. You can do so many things with them. I also love seeing the kids working together on this project although this video is a bit cheesy at times. Once you overlook that, you'll find this gift does not take a lot of time or money, but is big on fun.

Goody Box