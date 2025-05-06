Fort Myers Beach Restaurant in Hot Water Over Shipping Container Setup
On May 3, 2025, officials cited La Ola for breaking FEMA flood rules with their makeshift shipping container setup on Estero Island. The beachside spot switched to this quick fix after Hurricane Ian struck on September 28, 2022 and destroyed the restaurant.
Town inspectors say it falls short of federal flood safety marks per Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) regulations.
La Ola has shared its plans to rebuild, but no timeline has been announced for when construction will begin.