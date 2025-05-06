ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Fort Myers Beach Restaurant in Hot Water Over Shipping Container Setup

On May 3, 2025, officials cited La Ola for breaking FEMA flood rules with their makeshift shipping container setup on Estero Island. The beachside spot switched to this quick fix after Hurricane Ian struck…

Rebecca Allen
Looking up at the clock in Times Square. Times Square is considered the heart of Estero Island with shops, restaurants and the Fort Myers Beach Pier in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, USA.
Getty Royalty Free

On May 3, 2025, officials cited La Ola for breaking FEMA flood rules with their makeshift shipping container setup on Estero Island. The beachside spot switched to this quick fix after Hurricane Ian struck on September 28, 2022 and destroyed the restaurant.

Town inspectors say it falls short of federal flood safety marks per Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) regulations.

La Ola has shared its plans to rebuild, but no timeline has been announced for when construction will begin.

DiningFEMAFort Myers Beachhurricane ian
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
JOG N JAM Fundraiser Returns to Sanibel-Captiva With Run & Concert
Local NewsJOG N JAM Fundraiser Returns to Sanibel-Captiva With Run & ConcertRebecca Allen
Cape Coral Park Opening Brings Wildlife Safety Measures
Local NewsCape Coral Park Opening Brings Wildlife Safety MeasuresRebecca Allen
Cape Coral Yacht Club Gets Green Light After 4-Year Hold-Up
Local NewsCape Coral Yacht Club Gets Green Light After 4-Year Hold-UpRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect