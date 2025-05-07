ContestsEvents
Bank Acquires Historic Edison Theatre Building in Downtown Fort Myers

Sanibel Captiva Community Bank just bought the Edison Theatre, a historic three-story building in Fort Myers, where it runs a branch. This location will serve as the bank’s downtown location on Hendry…

Rebecca Allen
Sanibel Captiva Community Bank just bought the Edison Theatre, a historic three-story building in Fort Myers, where it runs a branch. This location will serve as the bank's downtown location on Hendry Street.

"This iconic building represents more than just a place of business — it's part of Fort Myers' story," said Kyle DeCicco, the bank's president and CEO, to Gulf Coast News.

Nothing will change for the current setup — people working on the top two floors will stay put, and their rental deals remain the same.

Since 2017, the bank has served customers here, providing full-service personal and business banking

Sanibel Captiva Community Bank employs over 120 people and is one of the top-performing community banks in the U.S. They've given millions back to help make the community better.

