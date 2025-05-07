We are celebrating Mother's Day Weekend and more in SWFL. Here is where you will find some fun local activities to plug into. Spoiler alert, not all are mom focused.

However, if you are behind and have not figured out how to celebrate mom, here are some quick and mostly easy DIY ideas. Also, here are some bottles of wine to gift or uncork and share with mom. Sometimes the gift of "time" is the best thing. It is precious.

If you have any upcoming events that you would like to share, please send them here. In the meantime, enjoy this edition of Weekend Vibes for May 9th through 11th.

Celebrating Mother's Day Weekend

Bouquets And Bubbly

This annual event celebrating mom takes place at Mercato in North Naples all weekend. Get a free glass of sparkling wine from a mobile bubbles cart and enjoy live music while you sip. Friday and Saturday 5pm to 8pm and Sunday from 11am to 2pm. More info here.

Mother's Day Yoga + Mindfit Mama App Launch

Join other moms, relax and reconnect through this special yoga event on the lawn at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa in Estero/Bonita. Demos, giveaways and more, following the class. Sunday, 9am-11am. More info here .

More Activities For Celebrating Mother's Day Weekend

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

The Mighty Mussels are in town this week and after the game Friday night, fireworks light up the sky. Saturday is pet friendly Bark in the Park but even more fun. After the game stay for “A Man in the Mirror, the Ultimate Michael Jackson tribute band”. Sunday is Kid's Day. More info here.

13th Annual "Ding" Darling & Doc Ford's Tarpon Tournament

The annual catch-and-release tourney benefits conservation, education and wildlife. It has raised nearly $1.3 million. If you can't get in the tournament, enjoy the fun when the boats come back to shore. More info here.

Outdoor Concert