Coconut Point Elevates SWFL Shopping Experience with Exciting New Openings in 2025

Coconut Point continues to solidify its reputation as Southwest Florida’s premier shopping destination with six major openings and relocations planned this year—headlined by the Florida debut of SB Grill and SB Bar. These highly anticipated additions build on the momentum of recent first-to-market arrivals like Sea Love Candle Bar and Cold Stone Creamery, offering an enhanced blend of lifestyle, flavor, and variety for both locals and visitors.

Coming This Summer

Bonita Smoke Shop & Cigar Bar (Relocating)

A beloved local staple for over 30 years, Bonita Smoke Shop is relocating to Coconut Point this June. The new 6,600-square-foot space will feature an expanded retail area and a brand-new cigar lounge. The entire store will function as a walk-in humidor to maintain optimal cigar freshness year-round, with expert tobacconists on hand to provide personalized service and recommendations.

SB Grill (Florida First-to-Market)

Launching in early July, SB Grill introduces the bold, fire-cooked flavors of Central Asia to Coconut Point. Specializing in premium-grade meats and distinctive marinades, SB Grill uses the renowned Josper oven—a hybrid charcoal grill and oven—to serve up intensely flavorful steaks, burgers, and more.

SB Bar (Florida First-to-Market)

Opening in tandem with SB Grill, SB Bar will add a lively social atmosphere to the culinary lineup this July. Just steps away from its sister restaurant, the bar will feature open-fire cooking, Eastern-style kebabs, Bavarian sausages, live music every night, and an extensive craft cocktail and beverage menu—creating a must-visit experience for flavor lovers and night owls alike.

Laura Jacobs Bridal (Relocating)

Southwest Florida’s trusted bridal boutique is moving into an upgraded space across from Pandora. The new location will offer a larger, more luxurious setting while continuing the brand’s tradition of exceptional, personalized service and curated designer gowns.

Opening Later This Year

Talbots (Relocating)

The iconic women’s fashion brand known for timeless style and quality will begin its move in Q3. Currently located near South Fork Grille, Talbots will transition to a larger, elevated space next to LOFT on Fashion Drive. The original store will remain open during the transition, ensuring uninterrupted service for shoppers.