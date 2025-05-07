New Waterfront Market Opens in East Naples
The Bayshore Market Summer Edition opened May 4, 2025, in East Naples. It's the first farmers market in the Bayshore District.
The market is open on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Its location on Bayshore Drive offers stunning water views to visitors while they shop.
There are over two dozen booths, from fresh produce to food trucks, with plans to expand the market by collaborating with local businesses and artists. Live music is also a part of the market, adding to the community atmosphere.