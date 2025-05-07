Toast Mom With These 8 Wines For Mother’s Day

Mother's Day is this weekend. If you are trying to figure out how to recognize the person who gave you life, consider a toast to mom with these 8 wines for Mother's Day.

As you get older, and mom gets older, priorities tend to change. Gifts take on new meanings. The best gifts aren't always material. The best gift you can often give is your time.

Time is one of those intangibles, an invaluable investment. Spend time with mom sharing stories over a bottle of wine. Wine has a way of bringing people together whether it's around the dinner table or sipping on the lanai with a box of crackers.

It can also be an icebreaker if. Talk about the bottle, the label, what you're tasting, anything to get a conversation started or fill in uncomfortable silences. These bottles are good for that and more.

Rose Tops Wines For Mother's Day

Champagne Billecart-Salmon

This is one of my favorite Champagnes and a great way to celebrate mom. When that cork pops, you know you are in for something special. It’s a blend of Chardonnay, Meunier and Pinot Noir that tastes like a party of red berries. Gorgeous color, gorgeous in every way. $89.99

Ehler's Estate Sylviane Rose

Photo: Gina Birch

I love this winery for many reasons. I love how the E in Ehler's is shaped to form a heart. You can see it on the label and makes a great conversation starter. I also love that the winery gives back to cardiovascular research. but what I love most is the quality of wine they produce. This is a worthy splurge to share with mom. $38

Nuvo Sparkling Liqueur

Gina Birch

This is not just rose, it's a ready made rose based cocktail in a bottle billed as the world’s first sparkling liqueur. Nuvo is made with French vodka, sparkling white wine, and an infusion of fruit nectars It is a little on the sweet side but not cloying. $29.99

White Wines For Mother's Day

Wolffer Estate Sauvignon Blanc

Gina Birch

From Long Island, as in New York, Wolffer Estate has been producing wine since the late 80’s. this is a wine that grows on you the more you sip it. The wine is fresh and tropical with flavors of kiwi. Try it with fruit and cheese tray. $32

Monteriolo Chardonnay Piemonte

Gina Birch

For the moms who love a good chardonnay, this one is delightfully different. It's from one of the oldest wineries in Northern Italy and. It has a slight banana smell and is tropical the palate. A lighter style, it is elegant and changes the more it's in the glass. I tasted grilled pineapple, or maybe that's what I wanted to have with it. The wine was good with pasta primavera. $50

Red Wines For Mother's Day

Mother Block 2022 Red Blend

Photo: Gina Birch

Mother Block is a fun wine to discover. It's from Austrailia but a majority of the grapes are those typically found in Italian wines. mos italian in the area have come from here at forefront of alternativ varieties, modern and approachable wines. Mother's block has every variety they've imported changed the landscape of Aussie wine, victoria field blend good food wine good value fresh wine, super unique blend. $18

Duo of Malbecs

Gina Birch

This would be a fun experiment and way to stimulate conversation with mom. Try two of the same grapes, made the same year, but from different places. It’s fun to discover the differences place make.

The first is Trapiche Oak Cask Malbec. It has lovely violet hues and a fruity aroma. The fruits are more plum and cherry. The palate is round with a good amount of acid for food. It's a value wine at $10