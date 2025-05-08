ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Barry Keoghan on Meeting Ringo Starr Ahead of Beatles Biopic Series

Barry Keoghan will play Ringo Starr in the highly publicized Beatles biopic series slated to hit theaters in April 2028. The actor had the chance to meet with the music…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Barry Keoghan attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City; Ringo Starr performs at The Grand Ole Opry on February 21, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Dia Dipasupil, Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Barry Keoghan will play Ringo Starr in the highly publicized Beatles biopic series slated to hit theaters in April 2028. The actor had the chance to meet with the music legend, and as you'd expect, Keoghan was quite nervous.

Keoghan talked about the meeting during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. In fact, he met Starr at his home. He said, "I didn't just meet him at his house. I had to go up, and he let me in."

Keoghan added, "I met him at his house, and he played the drums for me. He asked me to play, but I wasn’t playing the drums for Ringo ... It was sort of just one of those moments where you’re just in awe, and you’re just froze.”

The actor playfully noted that when he was talking with Starr, he couldn't look at him because of his nerves. However, the Beatles icon reassured him and said, "You can look at me."


As previously reported, the cast for the upcoming Beatles biopic series was unveiled by director Sam Mendes at Sony's CinemaCon on March 31. In addition to Keoghan playing Starr, the cast includes Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal and Paul McCartney, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

The Beatles biopic series was first announced in June 2024.

Per TheBeatles.com, the biopic movie series will be broken up into four separate feature films. Each film will tell the story of the legendary band from the perspective of each member.

The series is the first time Apple Corps Ltd., The Beatles and their families/estates have agreed to such a project. This project has also acquired music rights permissions. The concept of this series was thought of by Mendes, who will be helming all four films in a joint venture with Sony Pictures Entertainment and Neal Street Productions.

In a statement, Mendes said, "I'm honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies."

BeatlesRingo Starr
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Joe Perry Project Announces 2025 Tour Dates with All-Star Lineup
MusicJoe Perry Project Announces 2025 Tour Dates with All-Star LineupErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Shakira & Wyclef Jean Reunite for ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ 20th Anniversary
MusicShakira & Wyclef Jean Reunite for ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ 20th AnniversaryKayla Morgan
The Who Announces Farewell Tour
MusicThe Who Announces Farewell TourErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect