Barry Keoghan on Meeting Ringo Starr Ahead of Beatles Biopic Series
Barry Keoghan will play Ringo Starr in the highly publicized Beatles biopic series slated to hit theaters in April 2028. The actor had the chance to meet with the music legend, and as you'd expect, Keoghan was quite nervous.
Keoghan talked about the meeting during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. In fact, he met Starr at his home. He said, "I didn't just meet him at his house. I had to go up, and he let me in."
Keoghan added, "I met him at his house, and he played the drums for me. He asked me to play, but I wasn’t playing the drums for Ringo ... It was sort of just one of those moments where you’re just in awe, and you’re just froze.”
The actor playfully noted that when he was talking with Starr, he couldn't look at him because of his nerves. However, the Beatles icon reassured him and said, "You can look at me."
As previously reported, the cast for the upcoming Beatles biopic series was unveiled by director Sam Mendes at Sony's CinemaCon on March 31. In addition to Keoghan playing Starr, the cast includes Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal and Paul McCartney, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.
The Beatles biopic series was first announced in June 2024.
Per TheBeatles.com, the biopic movie series will be broken up into four separate feature films. Each film will tell the story of the legendary band from the perspective of each member.
The series is the first time Apple Corps Ltd., The Beatles and their families/estates have agreed to such a project. This project has also acquired music rights permissions. The concept of this series was thought of by Mendes, who will be helming all four films in a joint venture with Sony Pictures Entertainment and Neal Street Productions.
In a statement, Mendes said, "I'm honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies."