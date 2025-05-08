Barry Keoghan on Meeting Ringo Starr Ahead of Beatles Biopic Series

Barry Keoghan will play Ringo Starr in the highly publicized Beatles biopic series slated to hit theaters in April 2028. The actor had the chance to meet with the music legend, and as you'd expect, Keoghan was quite nervous.



Keoghan talked about the meeting during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. In fact, he met Starr at his home. He said, "I didn't just meet him at his house. I had to go up, and he let me in."



Keoghan added, "I met him at his house, and he played the drums for me. He asked me to play, but I wasn’t playing the drums for Ringo ... It was sort of just one of those moments where you’re just in awe, and you’re just froze.”



The actor playfully noted that when he was talking with Starr, he couldn't look at him because of his nerves. However, the Beatles icon reassured him and said, "You can look at me."