Fort Myers Kicks Off First Southwest Florida Fringe Festival With Nine Shows

The Alliance for the Arts teams up with Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre to launch the city’s first Fringe Fort Myers on May 29 through June 1. Nine acts, picked by chance, will take…

Rebecca Allen
Broadway Palm Dinner Theater view from the parking lot
Photo: Gina Birch

The Alliance for the Arts teams up with Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre to launch the city's first Fringe Fort Myers on May 29 through June 1. Nine acts, picked by chance, will take the stage at two locations. This makes Southwest Florida part of the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals.

Artists meet the public at the "Flamingle" kickoff party on May 29 at 5 p.m. That night, each act gets three quick minutes to catch the crowd's eye. The shows are split between Foulds Theatre and Off Broadway Palm.

The lineup spans from one-person acts to magic tricks. At Foulds Theatre, four shows take the stage. One standout, "Genius, Madness and Murder," peeks into the past of Lincoln killer John Wilkes Booth's family. Five more acts will be performed at Off Broadway Palm, with "Plant: The Musical" bringing its odd two-person charm.

Magic meets real life when Sebastian Gerhardt steps up with "The Other Side." His act mixes tricks with his true story of facing a brain tumor. From Naples, Stage 2 Improv brings shows where the crowd jumps in, mixing games with music.

"Fringe Fort Myers 2025 follows the long-standing Fringe traditions of being 100 percent independent, 100 percent inclusive and 100 percent unique," organizers told the Cape Coral Breeze.

Alliance members pay $12 per show, others pay $15. A festival pass includes a viewing of every show for $120. To wrap up the event, there is an awards ceremony recognizing standout performances, Best of Venue, and Best of Fest on June 1 at 6 p.m.

Rebecca AllenWriter
